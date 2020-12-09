Crews to Lift Million-Pound Bridge Section as Part of South Bay Freeway Project

Share This Article:

Crews will use large cranes and jacking beams to lift a million-pound concrete segment a few inches as part of a South Bay freeway project starting Friday night.

Caltrans and San Diego Association of Governments will conduct a weekend long closure of the westbound state Route 54 to southbound I-805 connector ramp, and up to three inside lanes in both directions of I-805 to upgrade 50-year-old bridge bearing pads on the connector.

The bearing pad replacement work will prolong the life of the interchange, allowing the highway bridge structures to accommodate for shock, vibration and shifts caused by vehicle weight and movement, Caltrans said Wednesday.

The closures will also allow maintenance teams to perform safety and cleanup work in areas that are otherwise unreachable.

For the safety of construction workers and the traveling public, there will also be full closures of northbound and southbound I-805, and the westbound SR-54 to northbound I-805 connector, for eight hour periods on Friday and Sunday nights in order to safely move heavy equipment into the work areas.

The westbound SR-54 Reo Drive on-ramp will be closed for the entire weekend. All closures are expected to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m Monday.

Local businesses and shopping centers will remain accessible, Caltrans said, and detour signs will be in place to guide motorists around the closure. Local through-traffic is advised to bypass the construction using Interstate 5. Detailed detour information for local motorists is available on keepsandiegomoving.com.

