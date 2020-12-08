Share This Article:

With state stay-at-home orders in effect, San Diego County’s 33 libraries have moved to door-side service to help residents practice social distancing and still enjoy library books, magazines, music and movies during the pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Card holders can check out library materials and pick them up at the door.

Patrons can use the county’s online catalog or call their local branch to find and request what they are looking for. When the items are ready, the library will send a notification via email, phone call or through the mail.

Patrons can then check out the materials at the library’s door-side pickup area between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. No appointments are necessary.

County Library Director Migell Acosta reminds people to wear masks — library workers will be wearing their masks and practicing social distancing — and bring a library card or valid ID card.

Current due dates for San Diego County Library materials have been extended to Feb. 3, 2021.

Acosta said library patrons also can still digitally access all the library’s e-books and e-magazines 24 hours a day, seven days a week by downloading the Libby app for e-books, audio books and e-magazines. San Diego County residents can download the Libby app at sdEbooks.org.

Residents who do not have a library card can sign up for an e-card at the library’s website.

— City News Service

County Libraries Offer Door-Side Books To Keep Patrons Reading During Pandemic was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: