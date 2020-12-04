Foodies Flock to December Nights — Just in the St. Nick of Time for San Diego

By Chris Stone

Share This Article:

With stay-at-home rules looming, San Diegans on Friday were glad to pick up some of the food they munched on during December Nights of old. Maybe just in the Nick of time.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Gone this year because of COVID-19 are Balboa Park streets filled with families strolling past holiday lights, exploring museums for free, listening to music, and sampling fare from food trucks and international cottages representing 32 cultures.

Past December Nights have drawn more than 350,000 people.

But in the spirit of making the best of things in the middle of a pandemic, San Diego officials “reimagined” the tradition as “Taste of December Nights” — the city’s largest free community celebration becoming a drive-through event.

Story continues below

A visitor to Taste of December looks over the menu from 20 vendors. Photo by Chris Stone A pie made by Dang Brother Pizza is on its way to a customer at Taste of December Nights. Photo by Chris Stone Lisa Porcell sells a bag of kettle corn to a customer at Taste of December Nights across the street from Balboa Park. Photo by Chris Stone Hot dishes, desserts and beverages are on the menu at a Taste of December Nights. Photo by Chris Stone Even a fire truck from the North Pole stopped by to join city officials as they officially started the event. Photo by Chris Stone A girl dressed for the season takes photos with a cellphone as she passes food booths at Taste of December Nights. Photo by Chris Stone A young girl waves to Social Distance Santa as she leaves Taste of December Nights. Photo by Chris Stone Taylor Fields of Nostalgia Brewing takes orders as cars queue past booths at Taste of December Nights. Photo by Chris Stone San Diego Councilman-elect Stephen Whitburn stops by the kettle corn booth to get a treat at Taste of December Nights. Photo by Chris Stone Even the holidays have gone to the dogs. The pooch, no doubt, enjoyed the smells at Taste of December Nights. Photo by Chris Stone Promptly at 11 a.m. visitors arrived to grab a Taste of December Nights that runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 6. Photo by Chris Stone Santa, aka Bill Swank, brought his 6-foot ruler to remind people to social distance during the holiday season. Photo by Chris Stone Hellen Silva and her husband order food from a Flawless Cuisine booth at Taste of December Nights. Photo by Chris Stone The first 500 visitors to Taste of December Nights receives tote bags with goodies and giveaways in random bags. Photo by Chris Stone Santa gives a thumbs up to a motorcyclist who is leaving the Taste of December Nights. Santa will be there from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through Dec. 6. Photo by Chris Stone

The focus is on safety, said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Outgoing Councilman Chris Ward called it a “very COVID-safe December Nights celebration” and said the city needed to “preserve some kind of a feeling here that December Nights brings out for our community and our family.”

Said Hellen Silva of El Cajon: “It’s different. You just have to be patient.”

She said her family has attended the annual holiday event for 30 years. And though “it’s not even close” to previous years, “It’s better than nothing.”

While waiting in her car to order food, she pointed to the music and atmosphere that she misses from past years.

But since vendors have a chance to make some much needed money, “We have to support out community,” she said.

The event, which began Friday and continues through Sunday, has longer hours – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is held three days instead of the traditional two. The first 500 visitors every day get a tote bag, with some including prizes (hats, shirts, museum tickets, zoo and Safari Park passes and Padres merchandise).

Access is via Inspiration Point (in the Naval Hospital parking lot) off Park Boulevard, across the street from Presidents Way.

Upon entry, people are handed a map and menu. Drivers are directed past two rows with 20 food trucks.

Food prices range from $3 for steamed buns to $45 for a lobster, filet mignon and shrimp combo. The menu includes pizza, crab cakes, gator bites and frog legs, coconut rice with meats and vegetables, calamari, corn dogs, turkey legs, BBQ chicken and roasted corn.

Sweets aren’t forgotten. Besides cookies, also offered are kettle corn, mini donuts, French macarons, ice cream and, last but not least, Death-by-Chocolate cake from international cottages (served only during the day). Also: bread pudding with whiskey sauce.

Santa greets children young and old between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On Friday morning, visitors told city officials that they enjoyed the opportunity to get out of their homes and enjoy tasty food.

The rules of the road include remaining in your car, and wearing a mask while ordering.

Here are the no’s:

Smoking

Parking

Pedestrian access

Scooters or other motorized devices

Restrooms

Drones

Alcoholic beverages

Littering

At Friday morning’s opening, Santa (aka Bill Swank) said he was going to miss all the kids and families he used to visit with in the Organ Pavilion.

Then Santa said: “Remember: Wear a mask, wash your hands thoroughly, and maintain six-feet social distance.

He then added, “Stay cool, San Diego. LET’S EAT!”

Foodies Flock to December Nights — Just in the St. Nick of Time for San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: