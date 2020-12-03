Share This Article:

Primus Family Law Group and Kids’ Turn San Diego announced Thursday it will host a free, virtual discussion on how to successfully co-parent during COVID and the holidays.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The program titled, “Co-Parenting Through a COVID Holiday — 5 Top Tips for a Successful Holiday Season,” will give advice on how to best navigate the holidays as a co-parent, including the unique challenges that this year brings in a pandemic. The interview-style talk will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

The discussion will be led by Bonnie Rabinovitch-Mantel, certified family law specialist and managing partner of Primus Family Law Group, and Cindy Grossman, executive director of Kids’ Turn San Diego, a nonprofit organization that has been serving children and families experiencing divorce for over 24 years to offer tips and strategies for a successful holiday season.

The event will take place as a FaceBook Live on the Primus Family Law Page at https://www.facebook.com/PrimusFamilyLawGroup.

Primus Family Law Group, Kids’ Turn San Diego to Host Free Talk on Co-Parenting was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: