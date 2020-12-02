Share This Article:

At least 695 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Wednesday night due to public safety power shutoffs amid increased fire hazards caused by Santa Ana winds.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Power was turned off between 5:40 p.m. and 7 p.m. for 295 customers in the Santa Ysabel area, 247 customers south of Alpine, 104 customers south of Pine Valley, 30 customers northeast of Valley Center, and 19 customers in the Descanso area, according to SDG&E.

It was not immediately clear when it would be restored.

The company on Tuesday notified about 88,700 of its customers in inland communities they could be subject to public-safety power shutoffs from Wednesday night into the weekend, and potentially through Monday.

A map of areas at risk of power shutoffs is available at sdge.com/ready.

— City News Service

695 SDG&E Customers Without Power Amid Wildfire Risk was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: