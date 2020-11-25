Holiday Gift Guide: This Black Friday, Shop Small in San Diego

Share This Article:

It isn’t a secret that if you invest in a small local business, you’re more likely to see a larger return in investment in your community. So rather than doing your Black Friday shopping at the big retailers, check out these San Diego small businesses offering cool and fun (and delicious) gifts this holiday season.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

For the Kids

Robolink is offering cool gadgets for 25% off this week. Try the CoDrone Mini, a mini drone that can fly in patterns and even do flips. Or you can pick up a Zumi, which is a self-driving car kit that allows kids (and adults) to learn about artificial intelligence. For more information, go to robolink.com.

Tired of coaxing your kid to brush his teeth? The San Diego-based The Super Dentists is making your life easier with its Super Sonic Light Toothbrush. The fun, LED-lit toothbrush makes brushing teeth fun and easy for both kids and parents. For more information, go to thesuperdentists.com.

The kids will love taking a walk on the wild side at the Children’s Nature Retreat in Alpine. Guests can get up close and feed animals such as camels and zebras! A membership starts at just $85. For more information go to childrensnatureretreat.org/visit/#membership.

Find an educational gift that takes your kid to the deep sea with the Birch Aquarium. The aquarium’s gift shop offers games, books, toys and some plush dolls perfect for snuggling with! For more information, go to aquarium.ucsd.edu/visit/gift-shop.

The New Children’s Museum has an assortment of fun and educational gifts for your little ones, including bilingual books, 3D puzzles and games. For more information, go to the-new-childrens-museum-gift-store.myshopify.com/collections/all.

Take your kids to outer space with innovative, virtual programs offered by the San Diego Air & Space Museum. The museum’s gift shop also offers fun gifts for any future astronauts or pilots. For more information, go to airandspacestore.org/.

For the Adults

Have a crafter or plant enthusiast in your life? In Succulent Love is offering DIY succulent crafting kits for anyone who wants to make a green masterpiece at home. For more information, go to insucculentlove.com.

Award-winning artist and owner of Stone & Glass studio James Stone is offering a Collector’s Club subscription where customers receive a limited-edition hand-blown glass each month. Over the length of a subscription, customers will collect a series of unique and stunning glasses perfect for drinking and decor! For more information, go to stoneandglass.com.

Offer the lovely lady in your life a truly unique gift with a curated box of goodies from Wild at Heart Boutique. The store’s holiday boxes include clothes, accessories and other fun treats for everyone from the coffee lovers to the dog mom. A portion of proceeds will even benefit the Coastal Roots Farm. For more information, go to wildatheartboutique.com/collections/holiday-gift-boxes.

For the arts lovers, the Mingei International Museum is highlighting a selection of items from local artists. The Visions Arts Museum is also selling locally-made scarves and jewelry. For more information, go to mingei.org and visionsartmuseum.org/shop.

Here’s an option for all the pet lovers out there. The San Diego Humane Society is selling gifts, including books, grooming products, calendars and stuffed animals made from 100% plastic. Of course, you’ll be supporting a great cause with every purchase. For more information, go to sdhumane.org.

Nothing says San Diego quite like craft beer, making Saint Archer beer and merchandise the perfect local gift for brew-loving friends. Saint Archer will be offering Small Business Saturday deals, as well 20 Days of Deals in December, leading up to the holidays. For more information, go to shop.saintarcherbrewery.com.

Could someone in your life really use a break this year? The Cassara Carlsbad, which recently unveiled a revamp with new family rooms, is offering staycation packages for 20% off! Those who book on Cyber Monday will get receive a gift card. Another staycation option is Ocean Park Inn in the heart of Pacific Beach. The inn is also offering 20% off deals. For more information, go to https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sanppup-the-cassara-carlsbad and oceanparkinn.com.

There isn’t a doubt that 2020 was a rough year. Help your loved one find comfort this year with Moxie Malas. The local company offers a bracelet version of mala beads, which is aimed at helping people pray and meditate. You can purchase a bracelet from different categories such as love, thrive and personal power. For more information, go to moxiemalas.com.

For the Bellies

Delight the foodie in your life with sweet treats from D’Liteful Chocolat. The gourmet chocolatier is offering gift boxes of all sizes and prices that will please any chocolate lover. For more information, go to dlitefulchocolat.com/shop-online.

Restaurant and butcher shop Ranch 45 is offering 20% off wine and retail, and 10% off pre-orders of holiday butcher boxes. A meal perfectly paired with wine sounds like a good deal to us! For more information, go to ranch45.com.

Pick up sweet treats and presents for the vegan in your life at The Gluten Free Baking Company. Offering funny gifts with sayings like “I’m social-distancing from gluten,” as well as holiday treat gift baskets, such as holiday cookies, hot cocoa bombs (think mug-sized bath bombs, but with chocolate and marshmallows,) and gingerbread kits, The Gluten Free Baking Co. has the perfect allergen-free options that accommodate everyone you’ll see this holiday season. For more information, go to thegfbakingco.com.

Treat your foodie to the newest eatery in town, The Presley. The eatery will give customers a $10 gift card with every $50 gift card purchase. For more information, go to thepresleysd.com.

Give the gift of meat with The Wise Ox Butcher Box Subscription. TRG’s latest concept in North Park, The Wise Ox prides itself on premium meat products and goods. Each box features 10lbs of proteins of the highest restaurant quality beef, heritage pork, free-range local chicken and sausages carefully selected each month by in-house butchers. For more information, go to shop.trustrgsd.com.

Offering 14 different baskets for the holiday season, Gelson’s does not skimp on quality. You can expect an array of options from baskets that cater to the frequent snacker to the wine aficionado and everything in between. From wine to hot cocoa and fresh fruits to salty snacks, there’s a basket for everyone on your list. Available for pickup at one of their San Diego locations – Del Mar, Carlsbad and Pacific Beach – or delivery, orders can be placed by visiting www.gelsons.com/shopping/gift-basket.html.

Holiday Gift Guide: This Black Friday, Shop Small in San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: