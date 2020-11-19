CDC Warns Against Holiday Travel, But San Diego Airport Is Prepared Anyway

Share This Article:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued a recommendation against Thanksgiving travel, but if you have to fly, San Diego International Airport says it has taken steps to insure your safety.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The airport requires all travelers to take a temperature check and don a face mask before entering airport property. Masks are available at airport information desks, concessions, and vending machines located in the terminals.

Acrylic barriers have been installed in many public spaces, disinfectant is sprayed regularly, and floor markings will help you keep a proper distance.

The Transportation Security Administration is using new X-ray scanners to reduce the need to open carry-on-baggage at security checkpoints. Some checkpoints have automated checking of travel documents to reduce handling.

The airport has achieved the Airports Council International’s accreditation for the health and safety modifications that have been implemented throughout the terminals, rental car center, parking plaza and administration building.

If you need to travel during the holiday period, the airport advises:

Check to see if your destination requires a quarantine when you arrive

Make sure you follow your airline’s special rules

Allow two hours to get through security and to your gate because of physical distancing protocols

The CDC on Thursday urged Americans not to travel during next week’s holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases spike around the country.

The travel advice is a “strong recommendation,” not a requirement, CDC official Henry Walke said on a call with reporters. The federal agency said it was making the recommendation after many states experienced a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically the busiest travel day of the year in the United States, but the American Automobile Association said it anticipates at least a 10 percent drop in the number of travelers this year.

CDC Warns Against Holiday Travel, But San Diego Airport Is Prepared Anyway was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: