Record Heat Grips San Diego County Ahead of Forecast Cool Down

A mini heatwave persisted in the San Diego area for a second consecutive day, generating temperatures much more typical of July than mid-November.

The autumn hot spell sent temperatures well into the 80s and 90s across San Diego County Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Santee baked under the county’s highest temperature, 97 degrees, while the temperatures at Brown Field airport and San Pasqual Valley both reached 96, according to the weather service.

Records for Nov. 16 were set at five locations — 94 degrees in Escondido; 90 at Lindbergh Field and in Ramona; 89 in Vista; and 86 in Chula Vista.

On Tuesday, the ridge of high atmospheric pressure responsible for the toasty conditions will be moving off to the east, ushering in cooler weather, according to meteorologists.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop to the high-60s or low-70s in coastal areas and down to the low to mid-70s farther inland, forecasters said.

— City News Service

