Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pie Bake Sale Aims to Raise $125,000

The annual Thanksgiving fundraiser for Mama’s Kitchen is in its final week, with the deadline to order fresh-baked pies coming up Saturday.

Organizers say the 16th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale will deliver 3,000 pumpkin, apple, Dutch apple and pecan pies to San Diegans this year. The estimated $125,000 raised through the event will fund some 50,000 meals for the nonprofit’s client.

Mama’s Kitchen, started as a volunteer response to the AIDS epidemic, has provided free, home-delivered meals to people throughout San Diego County who are vulnerable to hunger because of HIV or other critical illnesses, such as cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and now chronic kidney disease, for 30 years. In that time, the organization has served more than 9 million meals, according to Mama’s Kitchen, and currently delivers more than 12,200 meals to immunocompromised community members each week.

This year’s volunteer bakers include Behind the Scenes Catering & Events, Sugar and Scribe, Twiggs Bakery & Coffeehouse, the French Gourmet, Wyndham Destinations and Jenny Wenny Cakes, and receives sponsorship support from Nordstrom, Shamrock Foods, Sycuan Casino Resort, Behind the Scenes Catering & Events, Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

Pies can be purchased online for $30 each through Saturday, Nov. 21. Pies will be available for drive-through pick-up at several county locations Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Each pie sold allows the nonprofit to deliver 12 medically tailored meals to one of its clients.

— Staff report

