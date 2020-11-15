Looking for Splash of Entertainment? King Tide Back to Crash San Diego Coast

Share This Article:

Purple-Tier COVID restrictions limited inside activity Sunday. But San Diegans found outdoor entertainment as they made early morning sprints to the coast to watch the 7.5-foot king tides slam into rocks, bringing cheers from spectators.

The king tide will bring back 7.4-foot tides at their highest level at 10:34 a.m. Monday. The tides will stay high on Tuesday, with a 7.1-foot-high peak at 11:37 a.m.

The astronomical king tides occur when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned and the moon is closest to Earth.

With the high tides bring unusually low tides at -1.4 feet at 4:09 p.m. Monday and -1.1 feet at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, making good tide pool sleuthing.

King tides will return Dec. 13-15. in the 7.4-7.5-foot range, according to usharbors.com monthly tide charts.

Ocean spray shoots in the air near La Jolla Cove as the tide was 7.5 feet on Sunday. Photo by Chris Stone A rainbow forms in the spray of water hitting La Jolla rocks on the first day of King Tides. Photo by Chris Stone 7.5-foot waves crash into La Jolla cliffs on the first day of King Tides while people watch. Photo by Chris Stone People gathered along the coast near La Jolla Cove on the first day of King Tides. Photo by Chris Stone Photographers got a closer look at the 7.5 foot tide in La Jolla in front of snoozing sea lions. Photo by Chris Stone A rainbow forms in the spray of sea water during 7.5-foot tide during King Tides in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone A man welcomes the rising spray as 7.5-feet tides moved into San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone Waves slam into a sea wall as a fisherman hopes his bait lands him a big one. Photo by Chris Stone Astronomical high tides, King Tides, hit the San Diego coast Sunday at 7.5 feet. The King Tides are projected to be 7.4 feet on Monday and 7.1 feet on Tuesday. Photo by Chris Stone

