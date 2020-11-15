Looking for Splash of Entertainment? King Tide Back to Crash San Diego Coast

Photographers got a closer look at the 7.5 foot tide in La Jolla in front of snoozing sea lions.
Photographers got a closer look at the 7.5-foot tide in La Jolla in front of snoozing sea lions. Photo by Chris Stone

Purple-Tier COVID restrictions limited inside activity Sunday. But San Diegans found outdoor entertainment as they made early morning sprints to the coast to watch the 7.5-foot king tides slam into rocks, bringing cheers from spectators.

The king tide will bring back 7.4-foot tides at their highest level at 10:34 a.m. Monday. The tides will stay high on Tuesday, with a 7.1-foot-high peak at 11:37 a.m.

The astronomical king tides occur when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned and the moon is closest to Earth.

With the high tides bring unusually low tides at -1.4 feet at 4:09 p.m. Monday and -1.1 feet at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, making good tide pool sleuthing.

King tides will return Dec. 13-15. in the 7.4-7.5-foot range, according to usharbors.com monthly tide charts.

