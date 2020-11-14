Weak Santa Ana Winds to Bring Warmer, Drier Conditions

Share This Article:

A weak Santa Ana wind pattern starting Saturday and continuing through Monday will bring in warmer and drier conditions to San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.

The warmth will peak on Monday, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal, forecasters said. A cooling trend will begin on Tuesday, with onshore flow strengthening and marine layer clouds gradually returning.

Along the coast, a beach hazard statement is in effect through Tuesday for minor tidal overflow during the 6.8-feet morning high tides, forecasters said. A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents, elevated surf heights, minor tidal overflow or lightning are possible at local beaches.

“Minor flooding of beach parking lots and other low-lying areas near the coast is possible during these times,” the NWS said. “The surf will be 2- 4 feet or less, so no substantial coastal flooding is expected.”

High temperatures along the coast on Saturday were expected to be 63- 68 degrees with overnight lows of 42-52, forecasters said. Valley highs will be 71-76 with overnight lows of 44-50.

Mountain highs were expected to be 62-69 with overnight lows of 36-46. Desert highs will be 76-81 with overnight lows of 44-54.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, satellite imagery showed mostly clear skies across Southern California.

“The low clouds and fog that developed overnight over coastal areas and into some valleys quickly cleared out this morning,” the NWS said.

A trough of low pressure will move inland over the Pacific Northwest beginning Tuesday, weakening the high pressure and offshore flow over Southern California, the NWS said.

“Some slight cooling will occur on Tuesday for the coast and valleys as onshore flow rebuilds in,” forecasters said. “Marine layer clouds could make their return as early as Tuesday night, and continue to rebuild in throughout the week.”

Further cooling is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures returning to near normal west of the mountains by Thursday, the NWS said. As is typical with a Santa Ana pattern, the lower deserts will take a little longer to cool down, with temperatures remaining above normal there through the work week.

After next week, there is a chance that a low-pressure system could dip down south into Southern California, possibly bringing in some precipitation near the Thanksgiving holiday, but confidence is very low at this point, forecasters said.

–City News Service

