Amid Pandemic, Cox Communications Organizes Free Online ‘Speed Dating’

Cox Communications, which has provided high-speed Internet in San Diego during the pandemic, is using that technology to offer virtual speed dating for younger residents.

“Technology used to be an obstacle to dating,” the company said. “Today, powerful wifi in the home helps couples make real, human connections.”

A free online dating event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s open to San Diego residents 21 years of age and older.

Those who register can participate in a series of private, one-on-one “dates” lasting 4 minutes each. Cox advises good lighting for ideal video.

“If you meet someone you would fancy connecting with again, you will have the opportunity to select your potential matches and your date-mate matches will be emailed to you later that evening,” the company said.

Cox said the event is an effort to make it easier for the San Diego community to stay connected during the pandemic.

