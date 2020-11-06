Weather Service: California Experienced Hottest Summer, Early Fall on Record

Posted by on in | 4 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
City residents and out-of-town visitors flock to Ocean Beach.
City residents and out-of-town visitors flock to Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

If you thought it had never been so hot as it was this summer and early fall, you were right.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The period from June to October was the warmest on record for California, the National Weather Service announced Friday.

The South Coast area of the state — San Diego and Los Angeles — had its third-hottest July-to-September, forecasters said.

At its Escondido office, the weather service recorded its warmest October on record, with a 31-day mean average temperature of 74.3 degrees, according to the federal agency.

— City News Service

Weather Service: California Experienced Hottest Summer, Early Fall on Record was last modified: November 6th, 2020 by Elizabeth Ireland

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss