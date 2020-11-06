Weather Service: California Experienced Hottest Summer, Early Fall on Record

If you thought it had never been so hot as it was this summer and early fall, you were right.
The period from June to October was the warmest on record for California, the National Weather Service announced Friday.
The South Coast area of the state — San Diego and Los Angeles — had its third-hottest July-to-September, forecasters said.
At its Escondido office, the weather service recorded its warmest October on record, with a 31-day mean average temperature of 74.3 degrees, according to the federal agency.
— City News Service
