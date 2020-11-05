San Diegans Turned in 60% More Unwanted Drugs on 2020 Take Back Day

Share This Article:

Residents of the San Diego area turned in more than five tons of unneeded, expired and unwanted medications to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration last month during the annual DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the agency reported Thursday.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of excess controlled substances collected over a four-hour period at 14 sites around the county on Oct. 24 -– a total of 10,277 pounds – was 60% higher than last year’s tally, according to the DEA.

Participants in the program were “very grateful and enthusiastic to rid their homes and San Diego of these potentially dangerous (drugs),” said DEA Special Agent in Charge John Callery.

Nationally, the public got rid of almost 493 tons of unneeded medication this year at 4,587 collection sites, including 33 Bureau of Indian Affairs locations, the federal agency reported.

To augment the annual “take back” drive – which aims to reduce prescription-drug addiction, hazards to children and other public-health dangers posed by excess medications – the DEA provides 11,000 secure disposal sites available throughout the year.

Additionally, the websites of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Environmental Protection Agency have tips on how to safely dispose of drugs at home, the DEA advised.

– City News Service

