Share This Article:

The popular Poway Countryside Barn will return this week for some holiday cheer and shopping.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The annual event — which takes place Thursday through Sunday and again Nov. 12 through Nov. 15 — features 4,500-square feet of holiday decorations and more.

A great place for holiday decorating ideas, and one of the most anticipated features of the event, are the 25 themed Christmas trees, and this year. Themes include “My Favorite Things” (little boys’ tree), “Merry Little Princess” (little girls’ tree), “Christmas at the Ski Lodge,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner,” to name a few.

“Christmas is our favorite season!” said Liz McNamara. “We plan all year long for this event, and although things may be very different this year, we have found ways to make this a year just as special, in a safe environment, and keep the magic of the holidays alive.”

Fellow small business – Smokin’ J’s BBQ – will be on-site for lunch, dinner or snacks with Christmas themed menu options.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 8 and again the following weekend, Thursday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Poway Countryside Barn’s regular location (14051 Midland Road in Poway, 92064) will remain open. And, the temporary location will only be open during event hours.

“Our Christmas open house has been such a magnificent shopping experience for many years, with an amazing turnout and we are excited to be able to do it again,” said McNamara. “Come enjoy the magic of Christmas where we believe in Santa, nativity scenes, and saying, ‘Merry Christmas.’”

Guests are invited to follow along on social media (@PowayCountrysideBarn) for sneak peeks and more details.

Poway Countryside Barn Returns This Week was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: