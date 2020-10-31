State Route 52 Road Closures This Weekend in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Work will continue this weekend on State Route 52 as Caltrans crews will close the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Route 163 (SR-

163) and Interstate 805 (I-805) to flatten the pavement. Construction crews will close the lanes from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Motorists can use the following detours:

Use SR-163, to westbound Interstate 8, to northbound Interstate 5 to SR-52.

Use I-15 to the Miramar Road off-ramp, go west on Miramar Road to the southbound I-805 on-ramp, to SR-52.

Portable Changeable Messages Signs have been placed throughout the area to alert motorists of the upcoming closure.

CHP would like to remind motorists to be alert for the work zone, slow down, and obey the speed reduction signs posted on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

CHP will have a heavy presence during the closure and will be patrolling the area enforcing construction zone violations and looking for impaired drivers, during the Halloween holiday.

On weeknights, at least one lane remains open during the construction hours between 4:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nearly 30 highway workers are working in this area each night.

