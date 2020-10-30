Share This Article:

As San Diego County heads into a “Halloweekend,” public health officials are urging members of the public to practice COVID-19 safety protocols — including avoiding large gatherings and door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“These activities involve face-to-face interactions with people from different households,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “If a COVID-19 infection is detected among a participant, it will be very difficult to find and notify those who may have been exposed.”

These traditional Halloween celebrations are not advised, and large gatherings are not allowed, under state or local health guidance. The county has reported dozens of community outbreaks in the past week.

Wooten said some alternate activities to make sure children can have a safe and fun holiday include:

Online parties/contests such as costume or pumpkin carving

Drive-through events and car parades

Decorating up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations

Movie nights with household members or at a drive-in theater

Pumpkin patches where people use hand sanitizer and maintain 6-feet of distance from others

“Please be safe and stay healthy this Halloween weekend,” Wooten said. “A boo and a cackle can be great fun, but COVID is definitely not.”

A full list of county recommendations for what — and what not — to do over the Halloween weekend can be found online.

Health Officials Urge San Diegans to Stay COVID-Safe on ‘Halloweekend’ was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: