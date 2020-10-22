Cox Foundations Grants $250,000 To Monarch School, Family Health Centers

Share This Article:

Cox Communications, in partnership with the James M. Cox Foundation, announced Thursday that it granted $250,000 to two San Diego County nonprofits — the Monarch School and Family Health Centers of San Diego – – to reduce their financial strain during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our region continues to experience the challenges of COVID-19, Cox is committed to supporting our local nonprofits so they can continue the important work they do every day to address the needs in our community,” said Sam Attisha, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications. “Whether it’s ensuring homeless youth have the technology and resources for their education and well-being or providing quality health care to low-income families during the pandemic, we’re all in this together.”

Located in the San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood, the Monarch School received a $150,000 grant to support crisis needs for their 300 K-12 students experiencing homelessness, including distance learning support — wireless hotspots and one-on-one academic tutoring — and basic needs such as emergency housing, food assistance and mental health and therapy services for families.

“There has never been a more important time to support our students,” said Afira DeVries, CEO of Monarch School. “During these uncertain times, it’s critical that Monarch School continue to be a source of stability and hope for those we serve and we are very grateful to the James M. Cox Foundation for the generous grant to support these efforts.”

Family Health Centers of San Diego provides affordable health care and supportive services, with a special commitment to uninsured, low-income and medically underserved persons.

The nonprofit received a $100,000 grant to support its COVID-19 response efforts, focused on providing community testing at multiple sites across the county and processing over 1,000 tests per week.

In addition to increasing access to testing, the funds will also support multi-language community education specific to COVID-19 and a plan to promote immunizations for those community members who are delaying health care services due to COVID-19 fears.

The James M. Cox Foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications.

— City News Service

