Heat Wave Persists in San Diego County But Relief Will Arrive This Weekend

Triple-digit heat is expected once again Friday in many San Diego County communities, but relief from the scorching conditions will arrive this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The high-pressure system fueling the heatwave will linger for another day, then temperatures will begin dropping on Saturday and keep dropping through the middle of next week, forecasters said.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. Friday in coastal areas and the western valleys.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, seniors and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 86 degrees near the coast, 95 inland, 101 in the western valleys, 92 in the mountains and 105 in the deserts.

The mercury is expected to fall to 89 in most western valley communities on Saturday, then drop to 87 on Sunday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts are expected to reach 106 on Saturday, then drop to 105 on Sunday.

Thursday saw high-temperature records broken in Campo and Lake Cuyamaca, while Escondido tied its record of 99 degrees, set in 1961, according to the NWS. Campo reached 100, beating out its previous high for the date of 98 set in 1991. Lake Cuyamaca reached 86, edging its previous high of 85 measured in 2011.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities. A full list of the locations can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones.html.

