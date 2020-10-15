San Diego County Offers Free Vaccinations as Flu Season Approaches

Share This Article:

The County of San Diego announced Thursday it is ramping up its fight against seasonal influenza with a series of free flu shot clinics scheduled between next week and early November.

The county advises people to get shots as soon as possible to avoid overloading the region’s medical system with the twin prongs of influenza and COVID-19.

“The clinics are free and primarily for people with no medical insurance,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “We want everyone to be protected against the flu and its possible complications.”

The clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here are the dates and locations:

Oct. 22, North Central Public Health Center, 5055 Ruffin Road, San Diego

Oct 24, South Public Health Center, 690 Oxford St., Chula Vista

Oct. 27, North Coastal Public Health Center, 3609 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Oceanside

Oct. 28, Central Public Health Center VIP Trailer, 3177A Oceanview Blvd., San Diego

Oct. 29, East Public Health Center, 367 N. Magnolia Ave., El Cajon

Nov. 3, North Inland Public Health Center, 640 W. Mission Ave., Suite 2, Escondido

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot every year. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop following a vaccine.

Vaccination is considered especially important for people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza. They include those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, people 65 years and older, and those who live with or care for others who are at higher risk.

In addition to getting vaccinated, people should also wash hands thoroughly and often, use hand sanitizer, stay away from sick people, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, clean commonly touched surfaces and stay home if sick.

People with no healthcare coverage can get vaccinated at a community health center or county public health center throughout the flu season.

— City News Service

