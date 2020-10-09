Free Flu Shots: Clinics Continue with Drive-Thru at Grossmont Offices in La Mesa

The Grossmont Healthcare District is teaming with Champions for Health and the county to provide free flu shots Saturday — the latest in series of free clinics lasting through early November throughout the San Diego County.
“To reduce the chances of a severe COVID-19 and flu combination, receiving this season’s vaccination is more crucial than ever,” organizers said.
Everyone qualifies to receive a free flu shot, including those uninsured or underinsured, pregnant women and children 9 and older.
Shots are given via car drive-through and patient walk-ups. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at district offices, 9001 Wakarusa Street in La Mesa.
Fresh produce distribution and giveaways for kids also available while supplies last.
Champions for Health is offering more than a dozen other free immunizations to targeted communities, in partnership with the County of San Diego Health and Human Services.
In 2017, the group provided 2,063 free flu vaccinations.
Free flu shots schedule
- Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 AM – 1 PM at Grossmont Healthcare District, 9001 Wakarusa Street, La Mesa
- Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 AM – 11:30 AM at Northgate Market 5403 University Ave, San Diego
- Tuesday, Oct. 14, 8 AM – 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel/ Hearts and Hands Working Together, 2020 Alaquinas Drive, San Ysidro
- Wednesday, Oct. 14, noon – 4:30 PM at Northgate Market, 606 N. Escondido Blvd, Escondido
- Friday, Oct. 16, noon – 4 PM at Low Income Housing Complex – Wakeland Housing, 201 Country Club Lane, Oceanside
- Saturday, Oct. 17 (time pending) at Spring Valley Swapmeet 6377 Quarry Road, Spring Valley
- Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 AM – 11:30 AM at Northgate Market 1058 3rd Ave, Chula Vista
- Monday, Oct. 19, 11 AM – 2 PM at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive El Cajon
- Wednesday, Oct. 21, noon – 4:30 PM at Northgate Market, 1410 S. 43rd St, San Diego
- Saturday, Oct. 24, (time pending) at Wells Park, Plaza Lot – Downtown El Cajon
- Sunday, Oct. 25, 7:30 AM – 11:30 at AM Northgate Market 1346 S. Mission Rd, Fallbrook
- Monday, Oct. 26, 10 AM – 4 PM at Grossmont Health Occupations Center, 9368 Oakbourne Road, Santee
- Wednesday, Oct. 28, noon – 4:30 PM at Northgate Market, 2909 Coronado Ave, San Diego
- Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 AM – 1 PM atSt. James and St. Leo’s Free Clinic, 936 Genevieve Street, Solana Beach
- Sunday, Nov. 1, 7:30 AM – 11:30 AM at Northgate Market, 1950 Main St, San Diego
- Wednesday, Nov. 4, noon – 4:30 PM at Northgate Market, 1346 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook
- Saturday, Nov. 7, time and place pending in Jamul
