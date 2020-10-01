Share This Article:

The San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Organization is now accepting applications for 2021 grants with requests due by Monday, Nov. 2.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

CECO, as the group is known, says 100% of contributions are redirected to the community. In 2020, it distributed $132,277 among 83 local nonprofit programs, including The Burn Institute, Guitars in the Classroom, Kitchens for Good, NAMI San Diego, San Diego Family Care, South Bay Community Services and the YMCA of San Diego County.

CECO makes available funds for tangible goods such as equipment, furnishings and other durable goods that directly benefit the population being served. A complete list of prior grant recipients, as well as 2021 grant instructions and application can be found at sdceco.org.

In addition, CECO will host a free virtual “Grants 101 Workshop” at noon Thursday, Oct. 8 for community members to learn the basics of grant writing, as well as a general overview of CECO’s 2021 grant application. RSVP online here.

Questions can be directed to sdceco@sdcounty.ca.gov.

San Diego Nonprofits Invited to Seek Grant Money from County Employees Group was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: