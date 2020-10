Share This Article:

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday it will host a series of online events, primarily for residents of southeastern San Diego, providing health and wellness information throughout the month of October.

Through interactive workshops and panels, the monthlong Community Health and Wellness Virtual Fair will feature eight Zoom panel discussions — four in English, four in Spanish — covering domestic violence and breast cancer awareness, among other topics. Provider videos will also be posted three times a week on the DA’s CARE Center social media pages.

The fair, typically held over a single day, will be extended throughout the month of October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule of online workshops and panels includes:

Domestic Violence 101 English; Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Domestic Violence 101 Spanish; Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

My Domestic Violence Journey English; Oct. 20, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

My Domestic Violence Journey Spanish; Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Breast Cancer Education workshop and panel English; Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Breast Cancer Education workshop and panel Spanish; Oct. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Surviving and Thriving My Breast Cancer Journey English; Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Surviving and Thriving My Breast Cancer Journey Spanish; Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so many of our neighbors are struggling with mental health issues, joblessness, domestic violence and the stress of home schooling,” said District Attorney Summer Stephan. “We want people to know that they are not alone in what they are experiencing, and to provide them with a way to safely interact with service providers.”

Members of the public can access providers through the CARE Center social media pages. There will be gift card incentives for community members who attend the workshops and other ways to win prizes throughout the month.

— City News Service

