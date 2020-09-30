Share This Article:

Santa Ana wind conditions have subsided, but a dry heat wave will persist in San Diego County through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Light winds are expected throughout the county Wednesday as a high pressure system lingers over the western United States and ushers in the dry, sweltering conditions until this weekend, forecasters said.

A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday in coastal areas, while another heat advisory will last until 8 p.m. Friday in the western valleys.

Temperatures are expected to peak Wednesday and residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, senior, and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 90 degrees near the coast, 101 inland, 105 in the western valleys, 96 in the mountains, and 110 in the deserts.

The mercury could reach 104 in a few western valley communities on Thursday, then drop to 98 on Friday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts are expected to reach 111 on Thursday and Friday.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley, and Valley Center.

Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities. A full list of the locations can be found here.

–City News Service

Heat Wave Continues in San Diego County Through Friday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: