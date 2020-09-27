Yom Kippur, Judaism’s Holiest Day of 2020, Begins at Sundown on Sunday

Chapel at Congregation Beth Israel in La Jolla
The chapel at Congregation Beth Israel, the oldest congregation in Southern California. Courtesy of the congregation

The solemn Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur in 2020 begins at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 27, with many San Diego-area congregations holding virtual Kol Nidre services amid the pandemic.

Yom Kippur means “Day of Atonement” in Hebrew. It is a time of fasting, prayer and repentance marking the end of the annual 10-day high holy days period beginning with Rosh Hashanah.

Kol Nidre, or “all vows,” is the name of the opening prayer. In many congregations, the prayer is accompanied by performance of a plaintive melody, usually played on a cello.

Yom Kippur prayers atone for sins against God, but not for sins against people. For those sins, according to Jewish law, one has to ask the individuals who were hurt for forgiveness.

Many Jews fast over the 24-hour period of Yom Kippur and then attend a celebratory feast, though gatherings are discouraged this year because of COVID-19.

Yom Kippur ends with a single, long blast of the shofar, an ancient musical instrument made from a ram’s horn.

The San Diego Jewish Journal provides an online listing of 2020 high holy day services at local congregations.

