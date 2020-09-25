North County Transit District Joins National Health and Safety Pledge

Share This Article:

The North County Transit District joined a national health and safety commitment program Friday, an action district officials hope will improve ridership numbers by restoring faith in the cleanliness and safety of public transportation.

By joining the American Public Transportation Association’s “Health and Safety Commitments Program,” NCTD Board Chair and Encinitas Councilman Tony Kranz said the transit district will reaffirm a commitment to protecting transit rider health along with 100 other public transportation agencies across the country.

“Joining APTA’s Health and Safety Commitments Program was a natural fit for NCTD since we are already following many of these core responsibilities. We clean facilities and vehicles daily during layovers, and we require facial coverings for employees and riders,” Kranz said. “We put the health of our riders and employees first. With the partnership of APTA and the other agencies across the country, we can strengthen the public’s trust in transit and keep our community thriving.”

The core health and safety principles of the program were developed based on a nationwide survey, which identified four key focus areas important to transit riders during COVID-19:

— Creating and following policies based on official public health guidelines;

— Cleaning and disinfecting transit vehicles frequently and requiring face coverings and other protections;

— Sharing information with passengers about safest times and routes, and respecting rider space and social distance; and

— Requiring riders and employees to avoid public transit if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or feel ill.

A component of the program is the shared responsibility between NCTD and riders to follow all health and safety guidelines. Riders already rely on the transit district to follow these commitments, and NCTD relies on riders to protect themselves, other riders and NCTD employees.

NCTD reminds all passengers they are required to wear face coverings while using NCTD services, and must board from the rear of Breeze buses — with exceptions for seniors and ADA passengers — and must practice social distancing and respect the space of fellow riders.

–City NewS Service

