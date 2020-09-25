Free Mulch Offered to Help Valley Fire Victims Stave Off Potential Flooding

Share This Article:

The City of San Diego on Friday offered free mulch to help property owners affected by the recent Valley Fire. Residents are invited to load up to 2 cubic yards of 4-inch mulch material processed at the Miramar Greenery.

“Mulch can be spread on burned areas to prevent flooding when the rain hits San Diego this winter,” said Gene Matter, Environmental Services Department interim director. “The City of San Diego has abundant supplies of mulch at our Miramar Greenery facility and we are happy to assist county residents during this difficult time.”

Self-loading is free. If assistance is needed by city staff to load a vehicle, a nominal fee varies according to the amount of material loaded. Mulch is made of 100% recycled yard trimmings from local residents and businesses.

More than 17,000 acres burned in the Valley Fire, which began Sept. 5 off Japatul Road east of Alpinea. Dozens of homes and structures burned. County residents will be asked for identification when picking up mulch.

The Miramar Landfill and Greenery are north of state Route 52 at 5180 Convoy St. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All visitors are required to wear facial coverings and maintain physical distancing.

