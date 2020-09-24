‘We Pray San Diego’ Puts Focus on Schools Saturday at Nearly 50 Sites Countywide

Share This Article:

More than 80 San Diego churches from throughout the county will unite at multiple sites, mostly schools, for the second “We Pray San Diego” event at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Organizers have placed the focus on schools in the region, as students and faculty face “stresses they haven’t had to experience before with fears still looming around sickness, racial division and financial instability for many households.”

The public, including city officials, school representatives, families and teachers, are invited to attend.

Abel Isaac Ledezma, pastor of Centro Familiar Cristiano Church in Paradise Hills, said he was pleased by the turnout in June for the first “We Pray San Diego.” At that time, organizers estimated that 15,000 people gathered online for prayer for the region, while 135 churches participated.

The community, he said, continues to be in “desperate need of physical help and spiritual hope.”

Senior pastor of the Rock Church in Point Loma, Miles McPherson, said many people “are feeling alone, isolated and without hope.”

“We want all those people to know that we see you, the community sees you but most of all God sees you and loves you,” he said.

For safety’s sake, all participants are encouraged to pray along streets, sidewalks and green spaces at the sites, while abiding by CDC and state guidelines. Those include wearing a face covering and keeping 6-feet apart. People also can participate from their homes at the “We Pray San Diego” website.

Sites are listed in alphabetical order – they include multiple locations in San Diego, and in East, North and South County:

Abraxas High School: 12450 Glen Oak Road, Poway

Bancroft Elementary School: 8805 Tyler St., Spring Valley

Bonita Vista High School: 751 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista

Cajon Valley Middle School: 550 E Park Ave., El Cajon

Canyon Crest Academy: 5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego

Central Elementary School: 4063 Polk Ave., San Diego

Chula Vista High School: 820 4th Ave., Chula Vista

Crawford High School: Colts Way & Orange Ave., San Diego

Faith Chapel: 9400 Campo Road, Spring Valley

Foothills Elementary School: 10404 Lake Jennings Park Road, Lakeside

Foothills Middle School: 350 Cypress Lane, Suite C, El Cajon

Foothills High School: 2321 Dryden Road, El Cajon

Hardy Elementary School: 5420 Montezuma Road, San Diego

High Tech Elem/MS/HS: 1615 W San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos

High Tech High School: 2277 Rosecrans St., San Diego

Hoover High School: 4474 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Horace Mann Middle School: Trojan Ave. and 54th St., San Diego

Kearney Senior High School: 1954 Komet Way, San Diego

Language Academy Elementary: 4961 64th St., San Diego

Lemon Grove Academy MS: 7866 Lincoln St., Lemon Grove

Liberty Academy: 698 W Main St., El Cajon

Lincoln Middle School: 2000 California St., Oceanside

Maranatha Christian Schools: 9050 Maranatha Drive, San Diego

Mar Vista High School: 505 Elm Ave., Imperial Beach

Meridian Elementary School: 651 S 3rd St., El Cajon

Midland Elementary School: 13910 Midland Road, Poway

Mira Mesa High School: 10510 Marauder Way, San Diego

Monroe Clark MS: 4388 Thorn St., San Diego

Monte Vista High School: 3230 Sweetwater Springs Blvd., Spring Valley

Montgomery High School: 3250 Palm Ave., San Diego

Mt. Carmel High School: 9550 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

Oceanside High School: 1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside

Otay Ranch High School: 1250 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista

Patrick Henry High School: Wandermere Drive and Mira Vista Lane, San Diego

Pershing Middle School: 8204 San Carlos Drive, San Diego

Pomerado Elementary School: 12321 9th St., Poway

Poway Unified School District Office: 15250 Avenue of Science, San Diego

Rock Academy: 2277 Rosecrans St., San Diego

Ramona High School: 1401 Hanson Lane, Ramona

San Diego State University: Hardy Ave and Campanile Drive, San Diego

San Diego Unified School District: 4100 Normal St., San Diego

San Marcos High School: 1615 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos

San Miguel Elementary School: 7059 San Miguel, Lemon Grove

San Pasqual High School: 3300 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido

Sweetwater High School: 2900 Highland Ave., National City

Vista High School: 1 Panther Way, Vista

Wilson Middle School: 3838 Orange Ave, San Diego

– Staff reports

