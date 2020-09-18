8th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival Set for Oct. 5

Coastal Roots Farm and The Hive at Leichtag Commons announced Thursday it will host the eighth annual Sukkot Harvest Festival from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
During the holiday of Sukkot, Jewish communities traditionally gather outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season and all it brings. The Sukkah structure represents a spirit of radical hospitality. Historically, the Sukkot Harvest Festival has been Coastal Roots Farm’s biggest event of the year.
- This year, the event will be a drive-through, hour-long experience that includes:
- A guided smartphone audio tour around the property to learn all about Sukkot
- A community color-by-number mural where each car will be invited one-by-one to add their own touch to this year’s Sukkah
- Exploring the symbolic lulav and etrog, and reflecting on how to show up as our best selves.
A chance to write our wishes for the future
- An inside peek of what is growing on the Farm
Guests can choose from multiple dates and time slots, including:
- Monday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., or 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., or 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., or 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m., 4 p.m., or 5 p.m.
Tickets for the Sukkot Harvest Festival are suggested donations and—like the Farm Stand produce—are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis. The Farm is committed to ensuring that everyone in our community has access to education and community building, as well as fresh, locally grown, organic produce. Suggested event prices are $12/adult and $6/child.
Masks are required for any Sukkot activities outside the vehicles. iPads will be available for guests who do not have a smartphone.
For questions, email events@CoastalRootsFarm.org. For other information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: