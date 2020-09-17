The Super Dentists to Give Away Free Ice Cream on Saturday

Share This Article:

San Diego-based dental group, The Super Dentists, will give away free ice cream near its new Escondido office this weekend.

The event will take place at Grape Day Park and Kit Carson Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Super Dentists said the event will be hosted by character, Cavitar, who will give away free ice cream. Aside Cavitar, will be dentists and hygienists giving away free “super toothbrushes” at the same time.

The Super Dentists was founded in 1996 by husband and wife team, Kami Hoss and Nazli Keri.

They built The Super Dentists into the largest, most trusted and top-awarded pediatric dentistry, orthodontics and Parent Dentistry practice in San Diego. Everything they do is centered around kids. All of their dentists are specialists in pediatric dentistry, and The Super Dentists use the latest in dental technology to make children’s dental visits more comfortable. Its superhero-themed offices feature lounges with games and movies, all created with the goal of creating positive associations with going to the dentists.

For more information about Cavitar, go to www.EvilCavitar.com. For more information about The Super Dentists, go to www.TheSuperDentists.com.

