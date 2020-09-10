Children’s Nature Retreat in Alpine Requests Support

Share This Article:

The Children’s Nature Retreat, which houses more than 140 domesticated and exotic animals, asked the public for financial support this week after the Valley Fire prompted the evacuation its animals.

With the help of the San Diego Humane Society and other volunteers with horse trailers and space to welcome the animals, about 120 of the animals have been evacuated safely, due to the Valley fire, and are being cared for at various locations, the retreat said.

“Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retreat was already in dire need of donations to continue to care for the 22 different species and 58 distinct breeds of livestock and exotic animals from around the world, from Watusis to zebras, camels, ostriches, horses, cows or pigs,” a press release said. “Like many nonprofits this year, the retreat was forced to cancel fundraising events, and was temporarily closed to visitors, one of its main sources of revenue.”

Now, the Retreat is seeking the additional support of the San Diego community to help feed and care for the animals.

For more information or to make a donation, go to ChildrensNatureRetreat.org/Donate/.

For more information, visitwww.ChildrensNatureRetreat.org or call (619) 320-4942.

