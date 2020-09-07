Splendid Sunbird Chick Successfully Reared at San Diego Zoo

Share This Article:

A splendid sunbird chick that hatched on July 21 has been successfully reared at San Diego Zoo’s Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks Aviary — a first for this tiny African species at the zoo.

The chick is a male, denoted by dark coloration on his throat. His parents are the only pair of their species in a zoo in the United States.

To call them “splendid” is not just a matter of opinion, it’s part of their common name. The splendid sunbird gets its name from the lustrous plumage of adult males. These nectar-and-insect eaters are similar to hummingbirds but are found only in Africa.

The mother and chick can be seen at the Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks Aviary — along with their intricate sac-like nest, constructed of plant fibers and spiderwebs.

