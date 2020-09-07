San Diego Foundation Steering Donations to Groups Helping Fire Victims

Share This Article:

The San Diego Foundation on Monday said it’s collecting donations to help people affected by the Valley Fire.

The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund — which makes grants to nonprofit groups and not directly to individuals or families — will manage charitable donations for victims in Japatul Valley, Carveacre, Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley and Deer Horn Valley southeast of Alpine.

Mark Stuart, foundation president and CEO, said: “These are the moments when San Diegans show their resilience and generosity. As our region faces crises on multiple fronts, with your help the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund will remain a vital resource for survivors.”

Donations can be made online at SDFoundation.org/DisasterFund.

Funds will be based on a community needs assessment that leverages third party data, research and analysis to determine where the greatest needs are within the impacted area of the region, officials said.

The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund also served as a community resource for recovery efforts during the aftermath of the 2003, 2007 and 2017 wildfires when more than $13 million was raised and granted to organizations helping survivors.

