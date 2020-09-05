Mexican Dogs Travel from Sonora to Escondido to Encinitas to Begin New Lives

Share This Article:

Ten puppies and adult dogs who began in the darkness on Sept. 4 in the Mexican state of Sonora crossed into the United States then spent the night in Escondido before being transferred to Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas on Saturday morning, Sept. 5.

This is the second lifesaving transfer of dogs from Rescue Fenix to RCHS.

“These dogs were rescued from the streets and taken to an outdoor animal shelter where many of the younger and smaller dogs do not survive,” said RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “The dogs live in colony kennels. The puppies and smaller dogs compete for food and safety with every other dog. Many of them don’t make it out. Rescue Fenix transferred these dogs from their facility in Sonora to one of their officials who live in Escondido. From there they were transferred to RCHS through our FOCAS program.”

Early Friday, Sept. 5, the dogs were loaded onto a transport vehicle then began their 17-hour ride to Tijuana. They crossed the border then spent the night at the home of a Rescue Fenix official in Escondido.

RCHS President Judi Sanzo said the new arrivals include:

A young, male, German Shepherd mix;

A male Poodle mix pup; and

And two, 2-year-old, female Hound mixes.

Each dog arrived with a medical history and the RCHS medical staff performed initial examinations before the dogs were settled into their new kennels with food, water, and the first soft bedding of their lives.

In the coming days, the dogs will receive more extensive exams, vaccinations, medical treatment including spay or neuter, and each dog will be microchipped before becoming available for adoption.

During the first transfer in July, San Diego resident Susan Rosenberg, director of international programs for GreaterGood.org, said, “if Rancho Coastal Humane Society hadn’t taken these dogs, they would not have made it. You saved their lives.”

Rancho Coastal Humane Society is scheduling “Adoptions by Appointment.” Visit www.sdpets.org to see pets who need homes and schedule an Adoption by Appointment.

If this isn’t the right time to adopt, become a “Virtual Foster” to help pay for the care of the pets in the shelter.

