‘Unusually Strong’ Heat Wave Forecast for San Diego Over Labor Day Weekend

An “unusually strong” heat wave that will push temperatures into the triple digits in many parts of San Diego County is forecast to begin Friday and last through Labor Day.

“An upper level high pressure system or dome of hot air from the north will settle over Southern California Friday through Monday. This will result in an unusually strong heat wave Friday through Monday, likely the hottest days of the year for Saturday and Sunday,” according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

Temperatures will range from the 80s to low 90s at the beaches, from the low 90s to over 100 in coastal cities, and from the high 90s to over 110 in the inland valleys. Overnight lows will be very warm, even along the coast

Meteorologists warned of a high risk of wildfires and heat-related illnesses during the four-day period.

“Dry air and hot temperatures make for high wildfire risk especially with offshore gusty winds developing on Saturday,” according to the weather service.

The weather service also warned that strong Santa Ana winds are likely to develop on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, creating continued wildfire danger.

