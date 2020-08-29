Share This Article:

Weather forecasters are predicting cooler temperatures for San Diego County Saturday through Monday with marine layer clouds along the coast and into some valleys.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A few afternoon thunderstorms may form over the mountains Sunday, with greater likelihood Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Gradual warming is expected midweek, ahead of another possible heatwave next weekend.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday will range from 72-77 degrees with overnight lows 58-64, the NWS said. Inland, western valleys will be 81-86 with overnight lows 58-65, and in the foothills, highs will be 89-94.

In the mountains, highs will be 87-95, with overnight lows of 58-68. The desert highs will be 108-113, with overnight lows of 76-83.

“The heat continues to recede this weekend as we fall back into a more typical regime over the next few days,” forecasters said. “We do expect moisture and instability to increase and shift west toward our area over the next couple of days.”

The pattern of heatwaves across the county does not appear to let up any time soon.

“Consensus is growing in excessive heat developing across the region next weekend, with potential for temperatures to approach values similar to those during the last heatwave,” the NWS said.

There is room for cloud cover and moisture to moderate temperatures in Southern California somewhat, forecasters said.

“The need for an excessive heat watch will be evaluated over the coming days in collaboration with neighboring offices,” they said.

–City News Service

Cooler Weather Expected in San Diego County Over the Weekend was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: