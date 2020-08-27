Alpine’s Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Sanctuary Re-Opens

Share This Article:

Lions Tigers & Bears, a big cat and bear sanctuary in East San Diego County, announced Thursday it has reopened for public and member visits.

The 93-acre sanctuary and educational facility — home to more than 65 animals — in Alpine is welcoming visitors back for visits, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and “Feed with a Keeper” experiences.

“Our sanctuary is different than most zoos and animal facilities — especially those featured in Netflix’s chaotic Tiger King docuseries — as we are a strict no-contact facility,” said Bobbi Brink, Lions Tigers & Bears founder and director. “This allows us to provide a safe and peaceful existence for our rescued animals, just like they’d have in the wild, and our vast encounters and limited numbers of guests allow for appropriate distancing for visitors for health and safety with a more up close and personal view of the animals.”

The nonprofit sanctuary, led by Brink, has coordinated rescues for more than 600 big cats, bears, wolves and other exotic animals across the U.S. in need of permanent refuge and lifetime homes at reputable sanctuaries, including Lions Tigers & Bears.

Lions Tigers & Bears is enforcing guidelines, including limiting tour sizes, requiring face coverings and a six-foot physical distance between visitors, volunteers and staff.

— City News Service

