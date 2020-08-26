Amtrak Installs Hand Sanitizing Stations on All Pacific Surfliner Trains

Share This Article:

Amtrak reported Wednesday that it has installed sanitizing stations on all Pacific Surfliner trains to keep passengers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

At key locations aboard the trains, passengers can access alcohol-based hand sanitizer and antibacterial surface wipes.

“As we do our part to help keep Southern California moving, our priority continues to be ensuring a safe environment for our passengers and crews,” said Al Murray, chairman of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak route. “These additional resources are one way we are helping riders feel more confident when they travel by train.”

Murphy said crews are also completing the installation of plexiglass barriers in the Market Café on all trains, which will provide protection for customers purchasing food and beverages.

While the Pacific Surfliner is operating on a reduced daily schedule, normal train lengths have been maintained to allow room for social distancing. Amtrak has increased the frequency of cleaning and is using disinfectants to wipe down seats, handrails, doorknobs, and other high-touch surfaces.

