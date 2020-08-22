Hot, Humid Weather To Be Felt Across San Diego County

Share This Article:

High pressure will continue to weaken this weekend, bringing cooling to San Diego County, although it will continue to feel hot and humid, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will occur mainly in the mountains and deserts each afternoon through Monday, forecasters said.

“Mostly dry weather is expected through much of the work week as the ridge axis moves into Baja, and monsoon flow is shut off,” the NWS said. “A slight warmup is in store Tuesday through the work week, with temperatures remaining above normal.”

Saturday’s high temperatures along the coast will be 81-86 with overnight lows of 67-72, forecasters said. Highs inland will be 92-97 with overnight lows of 65-70.

At 9 a.m., satellite images showed clear skies across Southern California. The mid-level clouds over the region overnight had largely moved to the north and west. Very little low cloud cover occurred overnight.

Moisture and instability off the San Diego County coast Saturday night will lift north and west on Sunday, the weather service said. Most shower and thunderstorm activity should stay to the north and west of the county, but marine and coastal areas could see a few raindrops, and perhaps some lightning, late Saturday night through late Sunday morning.

The atmosphere will begin to slowly dry out Sunday afternoon as the moisture moves to the northwest, which should decrease thunderstorms in the mountains on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are still possible in the mountains both of those afternoons, but they will be less widespread than previous days.

–City News Service

