Scorching Heat Seen Through Thursday as SDG&E Urges Power Reduction

Share This Article:

Temperatures soared into the triple digits again Monday in parts of San Diego County amid a heat wave expected to last through at least the middle of the workweek, with rotating power outages expected to compensate for a spike in electricity demand.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

High pressure over the southwestern United States will usher in the scorching heat through at least Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which has posted an excessive heat warning until 10 p.m. Thursday in San Diego County’s valleys, mountains and deserts.

The heat wave that began late last week prompted the California Independent System Operator to order rotating power outages, which locally resulted in Friday and Saturday outages in various San Diego County areas.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported Monday afternoon that it received word from CAISO that there is a high likelihood it would order the utility to implement “widespread” rotating outages as early as 2 p.m.

Due to heat wave & exceptionally high demand for electricity, @California_ISO is likely to order SDG&E and other utilities throughout CA to implement widespread rotating power outages today & over the next days. Estimates are 100k+ may be impacted today https://t.co/plwFOTShgT 1/ pic.twitter.com/Er8wX30tZA — SDG&E (@SDGE) August 17, 2020

The utility warned residents to have flashlights and batteries ready, as well as instructions on how to manually open power-operated garage doors.

Customers who rely on electric or battery-dependent medical technologies, such as breathing machines, power wheelchairs/scooters, and home oxygen or dialysis, were urged to be prepared to activate their emergency plans.

SDG&E also warned that traffic lights and signals could be impacted by rotating outages, and drivers were advised to exercise caution on the roads.

“Energy conservation remains critically important to help avoid the need for rotating outages, as well as the duration of outages and the number of customers affected,” according to an SDG&E statement. “Everyone is urged to do their part to cut back on energy use during this critical time.”

CAISO issued a statewide flex alert Sunday calling for voluntary electricity conservation through Wednesday between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. each day.

Between those hours, CAISO is urging consumers to:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

And use fans when possible.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, where interiors can “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

San Diego County has nine cooling centers available countywide, with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing protocols in place.

Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center each have one “Cool Zone” location.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found here.

Scorching Heat Seen Through Thursday as SDG&E Urges Power Reduction was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: