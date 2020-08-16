San Diego Utility Officials Say No Plans Yet for `Flex Alert’ Sunday

Share This Article:

Despite continuing excessive heat and high energy demand, San Diego utility officials said Sunday that there was no alert for energy conservation from state power grid officials as of 10 a.m.

San Diego Gas & Electric said a possible declaration of a Stage 3 electrical emergency was a fluid situation. “There were no Flex Alerts issued today and it may or may not happen,” said Jessica Packard of SDG&E.

The California Independent System Operator declared an emergency at 6:28 p.m. Saturday for about 20 minutes, when rotating power outages occurred in some areas in San Diego County, many in North County.

Outages occurred in parts of Carlsbad, Escondido, Del Mar, El Cajon, Point Loma, Torrey Pines, Fletcher Hills, San Marcos and Mira Mesa.

“The load was ordered back online 20 minutes later as wind resources increased,” Cal-ISO said. “Extreme heat throughout the West has increased electricity usage, causing a strain on the power grid. All available resources are needed to meet the growing demand.”

SDG&E customers who experienced outages on Friday and communities in high fire threat districts were not affected by the Saturday outages.

Strong high pressure over the southwest will continue to bring very hot weather to Southern California through at least the middle of next week, the National Weather Service said.

A coastal eddy could bring some heat relief near the coast Sunday and Monday, but the heat will continue inland through Wednesday, forecasters said.

There will be more high clouds, along with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms, especially near the mountains in the afternoons and evenings, the NWS said.

–City News Service

