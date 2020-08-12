Running Circles Around Health Orders? 200 in Ocean Beach Drum and Dance

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

Ignoring county health orders amid the pandemic, as many as 200 people thronged grassy Veterans Plaza Wednesday night in Ocean Beach to dance amid a weekly drum circle.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Maybe half wore masks. Few stood 6 feet apart.

Police let the group play out until a little after 10 p.m. when about a dozen San Diego officers strolled in and ended the gathering.

“No big announcement, just making their presence [known],” said CBS8 reporter Abbie Alford on Facebook.

Until about 8:30 p.m., social distancing was possible for the grassy stretch next to the beach. But a steady stream of people leaving the well-attended Farmers Market on Newport Avenue boosted the crowd.

No citations for going maskless or gathering illegally were reported — only tickets for open containers and dogs without leashes.

On Tuesday, after an orange mesh fence was erected (and then torn down by locals), officials including Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell appealed for strict observance of mask and social-distancing rules.

“I’m telling everybody who loves to congregates here, behave or you’re going to be in big trouble,” Campbell said.

Story continues below

San Diego Parks and Recreation Ranger P. Rye officers a walker a mask, which the beachgoer accepted. Photo by Chris Stone A man danced amid a drum circle at a gathering which has drawn criticism from residents, businesses and Town Council at Ocean Beach’s Veteran’s Plaza. Photo by Chris Stone Before sundown and up to 10 p.m. about 200 people gathered in Ocean Beach despite city efforts to end the weekly event. Photo by Chris Stone Police patrol Ocean Beach Veterans Plaza. Later the crowd grew to about 200 people. Photo by Chris Stone A musician incognito with a grocery bag over his head joins the drum circle in the late afternoon at Veterans Plaza near the Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone About 200 people gathered at Veterans Plaza in Ocean Beach despite park officials putting up a fence than was taken down by a few beachgoers. Photo by Chris Stone While some people many people had masks at the gathering, some weren’t worn properly. Photo by Chris Stone Earlier in the evening many people wore masks and others social distanced themselves. After 8 p.m. dozens grouped together. Photo by Chris Stone A stream of people walked down Newport Avenue after a Farmer’s Market and gathered at Veterans Plaza. Photo by Chris Stone A woman spins a glowing hula hoop on the beach just after sunset. Photo by Chris Stone A woman spins a lit up hula hoop on the beach near Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone More than 150 people gathered in Ocean Beach’s Veterans Park despite city officials’ attempt to shut down the weekly gatherings because of noise and failure to follow health guidelines. Photo by Chris Stone

But that was no more possible than stopping a wave from crashing into the nearby Ocean Beach Pier.

Joel Day of the San Diego COVID-19 Response and Recovery Team told NBC San Diego that no one was cited for public health order violations because singling out only a few would only make things worse.

“I think we’ve given away 300 masks so far in the last 30 minutes. People want to be in compliance and they want to be safe,” Day told NBC San Diego.

Park rangers standing on the Abbott Street sidewalk north of the park helped hand out masks to passers-by.

Ocean Beach Town Council President Mark Winkie, determined to enforce health orders, said if an “interdisciplinary team” doesn’t work next week, “then we’re back to a situation that [park access] has to be removed from the community for a long period of time.”

Running Circles Around Health Orders? 200 in Ocean Beach Drum and Dance was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: