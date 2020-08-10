Share This Article:

If there’s anyone who understands the importance of community, it’s Julian Quiñones. The current executive chef of Carlsbad’s 7 Mile Kitchen said he grew up surrounded by loved ones who shared their time in the kitchen and cared for one another.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Today, Quiñones is spending his time at the popular eatery at Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, where his focus is now keeping those around him safe and healthy.

“We take care of our community, and I think our guests understand that waiting a few extra minutes for the team to sanitize the seating area or for a quality meal is not a big deal when looking at the current situation,” Quiñones said. “We have a great team and amazing guests who understand and appreciate this.”

Quiñones, whose father was a chef at La Valencia Hotel and inspired his career, said he hopes guests will continue to enjoy his signature dishes despite the current events.

“The dishes are casual and approachable,” said Quiñones, who joined 7-Mile Kitchen in 2018. “All of our recipes are well balanced with the freshest quality local ingredients.”

Among the fan favorites include Neapolitan-style pizzas, steakhouse burgers and IPA fish.

Until the world overcomes the challenges that have risen with the new coronavirus, Quiñones hopes others who work in the food industry are also working to keep their communities safe.

“This is a time where everyone who is fortunate to be open needs to get creative while ensuring guest and staff safety is the number one priority,” Quiñones said. “Chefs need to be understanding and support their team as everyone in this industry has been impacted by this.”

7-Mile Kitchen is currently offering family-style dinners on Sunday for $30 and a burger and brew deal for $12 all week.

For more information, go to 7milekitchen.com/.

Carlsbad Chef Focuses on Taking Care of Community was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: