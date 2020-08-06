Port Closes Park in Coronado Cays to Enforce COVID-19 Social Distancing

Share This Article:

The Port of San Diego announced the closure of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays on Thursday, citing difficulty in enforcing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to heavier than normal use, enforcement of the state and county’s health orders, which requires measures to ensure park visitors are social distancing from others, has become a challenge,” the port said in a statement.

Closed signs were to be posted at the park, and the Coronado Police Department planned to assist with enforcement of the park closure.

The port manages 22 public ports along San Diego Bay.

