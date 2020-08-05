Young Woman with ‘White Pride,’ Nazi Tattoos Seen at Mission Valley Costco

By Ken Stone

For the third time since May, San Diegans have reacted with revulsion to the sight of a Nazi swastika in public. This time: a tattoo on a young woman’s back.

Wednesday night at the Mission Valley Costco on Fenton Parkway, cell phone images were taken of a couple and posted on Facebook.

The photographer, who asked that their name be withheld, shared photos of the offensive symbol beneath a tattoo saying “White Pride.”

In May, Dustin Hart shared video of himself and his wife shopping at a Santee Food 4 Less wearing small Nazi flags attached to their face masks. And in July, Jesus Seineke of Alpine was photographed driving around East County with a Nazi banner on the back of his SUV.

The latest photos were taken at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, the photographer said. The couple — both wearing face masks — left Costco at 8:37 p.m.

“I felt instant rage. A visceral physical reaction,” the photographer told Times of San Diego. “My breath sped up and my entire body tensed up. I was shaking. The tears came but only after I came down.”

After taking the photos, the witness said they were surprised by how physical their reaction was.

“My heart was racing and pure rage was rushing through me,” the person said. “Like water over a damn. … I have a very strong emotional connection to WWII for some reason. I can’t watch the movies, see the photos, read the book… It destroys me.”

Woman with “White Pride” tattoo shopping at Costco in Mission Valley. Photo via witness Woman with “White Pride” tattoo and Nazi symbol shopping at Costco in Mission Valley. Photo via witness Woman with Nazi tattoo carried stuffed grape wraps at Costco in Mission Valley. Photo via witness Woman with male partner at Costco in Mission Valley. Photo via witness Couple sort groceries at Mission Valley Costco. Photo via witness Couple sort groceries at Mission Valley Costco. Photo via witness

“Inglourious Basterds” was the only movie about the Nazi era the photographer was able to watch.

On Facebook, comments included “WTAF! Disgusting piece of garbage!” and “At least she has a [visible] marking letting people know she is a toxic.”

One wrote: “You shoulda whacked her with a giant piece of frozen cod.”

In the checkout line, one commenter noted an older woman with mask slid down face.

“Eek,” said the commenter. “And then there’s the woman not wearing her mask!!!!!!! A saddening image of the Pandemic.”

Costco has been the scene of hate speech in the past, including last December at a store in Lawrence, New York. A rabbi reported being told: “[expletive] Jew, the Nazis will finish you off.”

A Queens man was arrested, and a video of his tirade was widely seen.

Now that I can finally sit down, I will try to write out what transpired at the Lawrence Costco today and share some of… Posted by Avrumi Fri on Sunday, December 8, 2019

