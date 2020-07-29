San Diego Nonprofit Shares in $40 Million Gift from Amazon Founder’s Ex-Wife

Share This Article:

The San Diego office of the national nonprofit Local Initiatives Service Corporation will share in a $40 million philanthropic gift from MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

It is the largest gift from an individual in LISC’s 40-year history, according Ricardo Flores, executive director of LISC San Diego.

“This is a game changer for the communities we serve,” Flores said. “This investment is a signal to other philanthropists, especially in San Diego, that investing in communities of opportunity is not just morally right but necessary.”

The New York-based organization, which has more than 30 local offices across the country, plans to invest over $3 billion over the next three years on affordable housing, education, health, safety and economic development in under-served communities.

In a blog post announcing her gift, Scott cited the challenges of 2020 but expressed hope that organizations such as LISC can accelerate progress.

“Life will never stop finding fresh ways to expose inequities in our systems; or waking us up to the fact that a civilization this imbalanced is not only unjust, but also unstable,” she wrote. “What fills me with hope is the thought of what will come if each of us reflects on what we can offer.”

