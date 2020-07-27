Worship Gathering on Cardiff State Beach Draws County Health’s Ire

Share This Article:

A gathering of an estimated 1,000 people to worship on Cardiff State Beach on Sunday evening drew the ire Monday of county health officials.

The event organized by Sean Feucht, who describes himself as a “missionary, musician, speaker, author and founder of a grassroots global worship organization,” took place starting at 6 p.m. near lifeguard tower 11.

Online flyers urged worshipers to bring a mask and practice social distancing, but few appeared to do so in images from the event.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the San Diego County public health officer, expressed concern at a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

“It really was a massive group of people gathering together without social distancing and without wearing facial coverings,” Wooten said. “We will continue to address this egregious violation as we have the others that have been brought to our attention.”

A statement issued by California State Parks said rangers were on hand to monitor the event.

“An un-permitted event took place yesterday at Cardiff State Beach. Staff monitored the situation and were on site to protect public safety. Citations were given for illegal parking,” the agency said in a statement.

California health rules permit outdoor worship, but require participants to wear face coverings and practices social distancing.

