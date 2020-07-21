Border Patrol Rescues a Horse Missing for 2 Months in the Tijuana River Valley

Share This Article:

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Imperial Beach Station rescued “Ollie,” a horse missing for two months in the Tijuana River Valley.

Ollie was discovered last week by agents driving an all-terrain vehicle and tracking a group of migrants While in a marshy area of the Tijuana River estuary, the agents spotted the horse tangled in thick brush and summoned for help.

A responding K-9 team and horse patrol arrived and helped clear a path to the trapped horse, which appeared to be weak and in distress.

Once freed, agents noticed the horse matched the description of Ollie, a local horse that had gone missing two months prior. Agents assigned to the horse patrol loaded Ollie onto a trailer and transported him back to his owners.

“I am proud of our agents’ work in recovering Ollie,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “As public servants, Border Patrol agents regularly go above and beyond serving their community in many different ways.”

Ollie is now home safe and sound.

