Share This Article:

A warm weekend is predicted for San Diego County along with a shallow marine layer, weather forecasters said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Temperatures are expected to be the same Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said, with highs along the coast ranging from 73-78 degrees and inland highs reaching 78-83. Overnight lows on the coast will be 60- 65 and in the valleys, 59-64.

Cooler weather is forecast during the week and slight warming is likely next weekend.

On Sunday, temperatures will likely be a few degrees hotter in the deserts with the lower deserts approaching 115. Temperatures will generally peak around 5 degrees above normal, mainly inland.

“A push of stronger onshore flow on Sunday will enhance winds through the passes and onto desert slopes and floors in the afternoon and evening, with elevated fire weather conditions for these areas,” forecasters said.

Monday should be marginally cooler, the NWS said, though still quite warm inland, especially in the deserts.

“The marine layer will be here to stay, and should experience gradual deepening through the week with low clouds penetrating well into the valleys during the overnight and morning periods,” the NWS said. “Although there’s some model discrepancy with regards to how long this trough will stick around, it appears we’ll remain under its influence through at least Friday.”

–City News Service

Warm Weekend in San Diego County Expected was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: