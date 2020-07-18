MTS Asks for Public Input on Plan to Convert Fleet of 800 Buses to Zero-Emissions by 2040

Share This Article:

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System will hold an online public workshop on Tuesday, July 21 at 4 p.m. to solicit public input on its 20-year path to convert its fleet of 800 buses to zero-emissions. The transition will help the region reduce air pollution, create healthier communities, and help achieve climate action goals.

“We launched our Zero Emissions Bus Pilot Program last October and the results have been very positive for the environment, our passengers and vehicle performance,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who is Chairman of MTS and also serves on the California Air Resources Board. “The next step is to gather public feedback on transitioning the entire fleet. We encourage the public to participate, and to learn more about our plans to create a greener, cleaner, and better-connected transit system in San Diego.”

MTS has begun converting its bus fleet to zero emissions through the pilot program and has drafted a transition plan to complete a full electric conversion by 2040. The workshop will offer the public a chance to learn and weigh in on the transition plan. The MTS Board of Directors will consider all public comments before submitting the plan to the California Air Resource Board as required by the Innovative Clean Transit Regulation.

The workshop is available in English and Spanish. Registration is required and can be accessed on the MTS workshop’s webpage.

MTS’s battery-electric buses are first-of-their-kind in the region and represent the next leap forward in the transit agency’s leadership in providing connected communities, cleaner air, and less traffic. Since October 2019, MTS has acquired six New Flyer Xcelsior Charge battery-electric buses. Two more electric buses are on the way. MTS is currently running the electric buses on 17 different routes and will include 11 more once charging facilities are functioning at its facilities in South Bay and East County. The pilot program is testing the buses on multiple routes around San Diego and performance results will be shared during the workshop. The battery-electric buses have an approximate range of 150 miles per charge. The range is dependent on many factors, including driving characteristics, weather, topography, and more. Many MTS bus routes are 150 miles or less, making them appropriate for this transition.

The Zero Emissions Bus Pilot Program and transition plan are the latest examples of how MTS is protecting the environment and reducing regional greenhouse gas emissions through the use of clean technology. MTS already operates 135 zero-emissions trolleys serving the region’s riders every day. For its bus fleet, MTS was among the first transit agencies to convert to Compress Natural Gas fuel, deploy near-zero emission engines and purchase 100 percent renewable biogas.

MTS continues to operate about 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines. Frequencies and spans have been restored to near-pre-COVID-19 levels. Updated schedules can be accessed on the MTS website. MTS asks that people wear face coverings at all times and practice physical distancing when possible.

